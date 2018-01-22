Monday , January 22 2018
Airtel
Home / AFRICA / Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The Independent January 22, 2018 AFRICA Leave a comment 152 Views

FILE PHOTO: Landslides

Bogota, Colombia | AFP | A landslide in southwestern Colombia has killed 13 people on a small public bus in a rain-soaked mountainous area, authorities said Sunday.

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.

Rescuers have so far found the bodies of 13 people, highway police officer Fernando Montana said.

Rescuers will search Monday to see if other vehicles in the area could have been affected, the local office of disaster risk management said in a statement.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved