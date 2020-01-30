Lamwo NRM administrative secretary arrested for alleged extortion

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Lamwo have arrested the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party district administrative secretary for alleged extortion.

David Ochieng Ocan was arrested on Wednesday by the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega after NRM party members petitioned his office.

They alleged that Ocan received 6 million shillings from members during the national party delegates’ conference.

The District Vice NRM party Chairperson, Amito alleges that Ochieng doctored the original delegates’ attendance list and forged additional names inflating the number of delegates from 72 to 78 delegates with a motive of receiving additional facilitation.

Ochieng admitted he received the surplus money but declared only 1.6 million shillings which he handed over to the Resident District Commissioner.

He, however, refuted any wrong doing saying the anomaly of inflated and repeated names on the delegates list was by the NRM national secretariat. Ocan added that he is only be answerable to the secretariat and not the RDC or the district party executive members.

Kidega handed him over to Lamwo Central Police Station pending further interrogation on preferred charges of embezzlement and forgery registered under SD REF: 15/29/01/2020.

URN