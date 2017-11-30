The Lamborghini built just for Pope Francis

What’s so special?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pope Francis got a major vehicle upgrade on Nov.15 when luxury car company Lamborghini stopped by the Vatican to drop off the pontiff’s sweet new ride.

Francis, who typically uses Fiats and Fords to get around, was gifted a special-edition Lamborghini Huracan that was painted in the Vatican’s signature colors of white and gold.

Ad Personam, Lamborghini’s customisation department, created the specialty model. With this service, Lamborghini buyers can personalise their car with an infinite number of combinations of unique colors and materials.

The Huracan is the successor of the famous Gallardo, Lamborghini’s best-selling model ever. The Huracan comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine that is capable of producing 593 BHP and 559 NM of torque. It is also capable of doing 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 320kmph.

The pope blessed the car outside of the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where he lives. He also signed the car’s hood.

But Francis doesn’t have any plans to drive around the streets of the Vatican in his new ride. Although it’s not a real Popemobile, the Huracan will sell for quite a bit of money. A Fiat 500L that once chauffeured Pope Francis around sold for an impressive $82,000.

The pontiff is selling the car with help from auction house Sotheby’s. The Huracan typically sells for around 183,000 euros, or $226,000, according to The Associated Press, but Francis’ special-edition car is expected to bring in much more than its sticker price.

Proceeds from the sale will go to charitable organizations whose missions align with the pope’s own concerns, Catholic news site Crux reports.

One of these groups helps rebuild the homes and churches of Iraqi Christians who have been persecuted by the so-called Islamic State. The pope also hopes to donate to a charity that provides medical aid in Africa and to one that helps migrant women who have become victims of trafficking, the Telegraph reports.

A Harley Davidson Dyna Glide motorcycle gifted to the pope in 2013 ended up selling for $327,000 at an auction house in Paris. A typical motorcycle of that make is usually worth about $13,000, according to The New York Times. A leather Harley Davidson jacket signed by Francis was auctioned off at the same time for $77,485.