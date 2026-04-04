POA Series: Kasango is king in Entebbe leg

Kasango secures emphatic wire-to-wire victory in thrilling POA Golf Series final

Entebbe, Uganda | UGU MEDIA | What a dramatic finish to an absorbing Pearl Of Africa Golf Series tournament in Entebbe! For the victorious Grace Kasango, who teed off on Thursday as the favourite, the triumph is just reward for a golfer whose game has improved magnificently in the last 365 days both mentally and technically.

But the story of Saturday should have been Philip Kasozi. When he played -5 through the opening five holes of the back nine, the pressure was palpably transferred to Kasango. Kasozi was coasting like an ocean liner in calm waters. He was driving impressively and putting like a man with destiny. Teeing off 15, the two men were tied on eight under for the title. A playoff looked a genuine possibility.

Separation came on the 16th hole when Kasango landed on regulation and sunk a birdie. Kasozi missed the green on the right side, chipped on, but failed to scramble a par. The bogey left him two strokes off the lead with only two holes to go. But there was still more drama to come. On the 17th, Kasango dropped a stroke to leave his opponent within one shot, teeing off the last hole.

Kasozi found the fairway with another good drive, but Kasango showed no nerves when he also kept his pressure tee shot on the fairway. For the second shot, Kasozi entered the bunker while the leader hit the green to all but engrave his name on the trophy. Kasozi failed to hit an up-and-down, remaining in the bunker at the first attempt, and by the time he succeeded, he was on the green for four. Kasango duly got his birdie, while Kasango settled for a bogey.

Kasango becomes the first golfer in Pearl Of Africa Golf Series history to win a tournament from start-to-finish, having played only red scores. He shot 67 on the opening day, 69 on the second and 68 on the third. Kasozi, meanwhile, finished strongly, recovering from 73 on Thursday to finish with 67s on Friday and Saturday.

Entebbe professional Vincent ‘Araali’ Byamukama finished the tournament in third position, five strokes off the pace, while Rodell Taddeo Gaita and Ronald Rugumayo ended joint-fourth on 210. David Kamulindwa and Davis Kato tied in sixth.

Kasango’s victory matched amateur champion Joseph Cwinya-ai who secured a wire-to-wire win on Friday. But unlike Kasango, Cwinya-ai closed his round with an uncharacteristic 75. The next POA tournament is scheduled for mid-year, around the time when the pros will be preparing for the Uganda Golf Open.

The POA event, whose rise is soaring fast after being launched last year in January, was supported by Case Hospital, Aquafina, Home Bliss, MTN, Vivo Energy, Exim Bank, Entebbe Sports Club and Uganda Golf Union.

Final results

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 GROSS TO PAR 1 GRACE KASANGO 67 69 68 204 -9 2 PHILLIP KASOZI 73 67 67 207 -6 3 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 71 69 69 209 -4 T4 RODELL GAITA 71 69 70 210 -3 T4 RONALD RUGUMAYO 70 69 71 210 -3 T6 DAVID KAMULINDWA 71 70 72 213 E T6 DAVIS KATO 70 70 73 213 E 8 HERMAN DECO MUTEBI 72 70 72 214 +1 9 JAMES KOTO 74 69 72 215 +2 10 SILVER OPIO 75 72 73 220 +7 11 EMMANUEL OGWANG 75 72 76 223 +10 T12 BULHAN MATOVU 76 76 72 224 +11 T12 IBRAHIM SEMAKULA 75 75 74 224 +11 T12 SAIDI MAWA 75 74 75 224 +11 T15 SAMUEL KATO 74 75 76 225 +12 T15 PETER SSENDAULA 76 73 76 225 +12 T15 MARVIN KIBIRIGE 73 75 77 225 +12 18 RONALD OTILE 77 78 74 229 +16 19 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 75 80 78 233 +20 20 GEORGE FELIX 76 79 83 238 +25 MISS ED CUT MC HENRY LUJJA 79 78 – 157 +15 MC ABBEY BAGALANA 83 77 – 160 +18 MC ADOLF MUHUMUZA 84 77 – 161 +19 MC EVAH MAGALA 85 78 – 163 +21 MC FLAVIA NAMAKULA 82 82 – 164 +22 MC IAN ODOKONYERO 83 85 – 168 +26