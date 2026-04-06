Trump says U.S. in ‘deep’negotiations with Iran

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli media Channel 12 on Sunday that the United States is engaged in “deep” negotiations with Iran to secure a ceasefire, while stressing that Washington will not “leave in the middle” of the conflict.

Trump said his administration is maintaining contacts with Iran through multiple channels, led by his advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

According to sources briefed on the talks, communication is being conducted through two tracks: indirect contacts mediated by Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye, and direct exchanges between U.S. envoys and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The mediating countries are seeking to help both sides agree on measures that could allow an extension of the U.S.-imposed deadline, the sources said, adding that recent phone calls between the parties have not yielded significant progress.

Trump told Channel 12 that there is “a good chance” that a deal could be reached before Tuesday’s “deadline”, but warned that failure to do so would prompt the United States to take “strong” action in the region.

The U.S. president posted “Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time!” on social media later on Sunday, a message that appears to signal a possible extension of the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. ■