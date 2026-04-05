FA Cup: Manchester City crushes Liverpool, Arsenal crashes out of quarterfinals

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in just under 20 minutes as Manchester City qualified for the semifinals of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool.

Haaland broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Virgil van Dijk brought down Nico O’Reilly.

Manchester City began taking control, and the Norwegian doubled the lead in first half injury time after a rapid move that ended with Antoine Semenyo to cross for his near-post header.

Semenyo killed the tie off in the 50th minute after another rapid move involving O’Reilly and Rayan Cherki, and O’Reilly crossed for Haaland to complete his hat-trick in the 57th minute.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford then saved a penalty from Mohamed Salah on a day when nothing went Liverpool’s way.

Premier League leader Arsenal fell 2-1 away to second-division side Southampton.

Southampton produced an excellent display against a strong Arsenal starting 11, while Martin Zubimendi was on the substitutes’ bench for Arsenal after withdrawing from the Spain squad due to injury at the start of the week.

Ross Stewart put Southampton ahead in the 35th minute after an assist from James Bree. Although Viktor Gyokeres restored parity with 22 minutes left to play, Shea Charles’ 85th-minute goal produced another upset in this season’s Cup.

Chelsea ended Port Vale’s run with a 7-0 win at Stamford Bridge, in a game where the side at the bottom of League One (third division) never looked like causing an upset.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the second minute through Jorrel Hato. Joao Pedro, Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho also scored in a comfortable win that should ease some pressure on coach Liam Rosenior, while Port Vale had an own goal. ■