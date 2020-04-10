Lack of funds hampering COVID-19 fight in Kisoro

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kisoro district is struggling to implement activities related to the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic due to lack of funds.

The district is unable to fuel vehicles to enforce the Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures.

The district has also failed to deploy security personnel to patrol the routes bordering Kisoro and Rubanda district where residents have failed to embrace the presidential guidelines on coronavirus prevention.

Dr. Stephen Nsaziyunva, the Kisoro District Health Officer says lack of funds to fuel the vehicles has affected their response to emergency alerts from patients and expectant mothers.

Nsabiyunva reveals that they failed to raise money to fuel an ambulance early this week to pick up an expectant mother from Nteko sub county.

He says they were forced to ask the attendants of the expectant mother to fuel the ambulance in order to rush her to hospital.

The district subjected a budget of Shillings 600 million to the health ministry for funding but they are yet to receive any feedback.

Dr. Michael Baganizi, the medical superintendent Kisoro Hospital says that due to lack of funds for fuel, they can’t respond to any emergencies.

He also says they lack sufficient oxygen gas cylinders that would provide support to Covid-19 patients should the need arise.

John Nizeyimana Kamara, the Bufumbira North Member of Parliament says due to lack of funds the district has failed to deploy security personnel along the Kisoro-Rubanda border where residents are violating the Covid-19 preventive measures.

URN