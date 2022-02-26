Lack of character cost KCCA FC a slot in Uganda Cup: Byekwaso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC Head coach Morley Byekwaso has acknowledged that his team lacked character in a faceoff with Bright Stars FC last evening. The team was ejected from the ongoing Stanbic Uganda Cup at a game played at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

A goal in just ten minutes of the game through Marvin Youngman helped Bright Stars to eliminate the record champions KCCA FC and grab a ticket to the Round of 16 in the Uganda Cup. Although KCCA had several attempts in either half of the game, Bright Stars goalkeeper Derrick Were was equal to the task to deny them a chance.

KCCA FC also came close to breaking the deadlock but youngster Jurua Hassan’s header was denied by the woodwork, a miss that frustrated KCCA’s chances of a comeback.

According to Byekwaso, the lack of character is the reason the team conceded a goal in the opening minutes, yet even after coming back strongly, the team failed to score an equalizer resulting in a 1-0 loss to Bright Stars.

Paul Kiwanuka, Bright Stars Head Coach said a victory against KCCA FC will be a motivation for his side which is not going well in the domestic league. He believes this will help them come back strongly.

Bright Stars join Wakiso Giants, Mbale Heroes, Ndejje University, UPDF, Maroons, Onduparaka, Kataka, Police FC and BUL FC who have already progressed to the round of sixteen.

URN