Laboratory technologist arrested for forging Covid-19 test results of fugitive

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Razak Waswa, a senior laboratory technologist attached to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital is in trouble for issuing forged COVID-19 test results to a wanted murder suspect, Mathew Kirabo. Waswa is in custody at Jinja Central police station awaiting prosecution.

A detective told URN on condition of anonymity that Waswa was picked up on Wednesday evening on a tip-off from his colleagues who faulted him for issuing fake COVID-19 positive test results to a wanted person.

Waswa attempted to downplay the concerns of his colleagues. Detectives have been dispatched to review Kirabo’s medical forms. Kirabo is wanted by Mukono High Court where he is facing trial for the murder of his former girlfriend and Makerere University medical student, Desire Mirembe and dumping her lifeless body in a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi.

He has repeatedly skipped court hearings without any explanation, which prompted the presiding judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Dr. Florence Tugumisirize, the Director Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has confirmed her staff forging COVID-19 test results but declined to divulge details. Authorized police personnel declined to comment on the matter citing its sensitivity.

URN