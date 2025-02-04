L. Victoria welcomes first scheduled roll-on/roll-off freight vessel

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | In a historic milestone for East African logistics, East Africa Marine Transport (EAMT) has launched M.V. MPUNGU, Lake Victoria’s first scheduled roll-on/roll-off freight vessel.

The vessel promises faster, safer, and more sustainable transportation, revolutionizing regional trade while supporting the decarbonization of East Africa’s transport sector, executvies said on Jan.31 at Port Bell.

M.V. MPUNGU, operated by Grindrod Logistics Africa – Uganda (GLAU), is designed to provide a greener and more efficient alternative to congested road freight. The vessel cuts transport times across Lake Victoria to just 18 hours, compared to the three-to-four days required for road freight, and can carry 21 fully laden freight vehicles—up to 1,000 tonnes of cargo—per crossing.

The vessel was commissioned at Port Bell, Uganda, with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officiating on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni. “This vessel is a milestone for East Africa, advancing our trade and environmental priorities while strengthening regional ties,” the Prime Minister said.

Built in Uganda at SECO Marine’s purpose-built shipyard in Entebbe, the 96-meter-long vessel benefits from international expertise, including contributions from OSK Design of Denmark and M/s. S&O Maritime of India. The project, valued at approximately $20 million, was funded by the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), InfraCo Africa, and Grindrod Limited, with additional grant funding from the European Union Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF).

Driving Economic and Environmental Progress

EAMT’s Regional Asset Management Lead, Rodney Seema, highlighted the project’s transformative potential: “M.V. MPUNGU redefines East Africa’s logistics landscape.

We’re not just offering faster, greener transport options; we’re creating opportunities for regional trade to flourish. This is a testament to the power of collaboration across local and international partners.”

The vessel, which secured accreditation from the FAST-Infra sustainable infrastructure labelling system, is part of efforts to address critical trade barriers in sub-Saharan Africa.

With plans for additional routes and a commitment to exploring alternative fuels, EAMT is aligning with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives of unlocking new economic opportunities and diversifying trade routes.

A Sustainable Future for Lake Victoria

Registered under the Ugandan flag, M.V. MPUNGU complies with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards, ensuring safe and environmentally responsible operations. Its roll-on/roll-off design minimizes risks such as theft and driver fatigue while offering modern amenities like sleeping quarters and dining facilities for truck drivers.

In addition to improving trade, the vessel represents a significant step toward gender inclusivity in the maritime industry. Thirty mariners, 30% of whom are women, have been trained to operate M.V. MPUNGU, with some continuing their training at the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute.

A Name Inspired by the Community

The vessel’s name, “Mpungu,” meaning eagle in Luganda, was suggested by students from Lake Side College in Port Bell. The eagle symbolizes vision and strength, reflecting the transformative impact the vessel is expected to have on the region.

EAMT plans to scale up its operations with more frequent sailings and new routes, including potential connections to Kenya. By reducing road congestion, fuel costs, and carbon emissions, the vessel is set to boost regional trade while contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As East Africa takes steps to transform Lake Victoria into a vital trade corridor, M.V. MPUNGU stands as a symbol of progress and innovation, paving the way for a more interconnected and sustainable future.