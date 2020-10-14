Kyrgyz president returns resolutions approving government to parliament

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan | XINHUA | President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov returned the resolutions on approving the program, structure and composition of the country’s government to the parliament, the president’s press service reported on Tuesday.

At an extraordinary meeting, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Saturday approved Sadyr Zhaparov as the new prime minister of the country. The new government’s program, composition and structure have also been approved.

According to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the president issues a decree on the appointment of the prime minister and other members of the government within three days. If the president does not issue a decree on the appointment of the prime minister and members of the government within the above period, they are considered appointed.

The press service noted that these decisions of the parliament are widely discussed among the public and the legitimacy of the decisions taken is questioned.

In particular, the quorum requires the physical participation of 61 deputies at the meeting.

However, the extraordinary session of the parliament on Saturday was attended by 51 deputies and 10 deputies sent their powers of attorney. The press service said that the powers of attorney give the right to vote, but not to form a quorum.

Thus, the quorum was not provided, and decisions made without a quorum are considered illegal and unenforceable. In this regard, the office of the President of Kyrgyzstan returned the submitted documents to the parliament, the report said.

