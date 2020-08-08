Kyotera woman MP denounces democratic party

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyotera Woman Member of Parliament Robinah Ssentongo has said that she will not use the Democratic Party ticket to contest for the seat in the forthcoming general elections.

Ssentongo was admitted into the opposition political party three years ago, months before she contested in residual elections conducted in September 2017. But Ssentongo told her political mobilization teams at Matale parish in Kyotera Town council, that she is no longer interested in the DP ticket.

She noted that her struggles to secure for the party a key position in Parliament, her contribution has not been appreciated by the top leadership that instead chose to insults her character. Ssentongo says that she is also disappointed with the party’s top leadership, which has focussed more energies on promoting disunity.

“I had earlier expressed interests in holding the party ticket again, but to my disappointment, before even my application was considered by the Secretary-General, then I received disturbing abuses from the President General who described me as a useless fellow. This was a great shock to me that I sensibly had to reconsider my loyalty to them,” she said.

Ssentongo adds that after wide consultation both within and outside the DP party structures, she is convinced that her decision in not misguided.

Ssentongo becomes the last of the six incumbent DP MPs from greater Masaka sub-region to part ways with the party’s main fold to join pressure groups. She says that although she subscribes the “People Power,” political ideology championed by Kyadondo East Legislature Robert Kyagulanyi, she is still meditating on whether to fully join his newly formed National Unity Platform-NUP party.

Her decision has been received with both intriguing and frustrating feelings among her supporters and the DP leadership in the area.

Dick Lukyamuzi Ssenyondo, the DP National Executive Council-NEC representative for greater Masaka sub-region has pleaded with her to reconsider the decision, promising to mediate between her and the President General Norbert Mao. He indicated that the party is largely dependent on her potential to retain the parliamentary position in Kyotera.

The DP main fold is entangled in sharp disputes pitting the top leadership and the membership mainly over who to support in the 2021 presidential race.

URN