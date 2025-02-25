Kyotera struggles to contain Monkey Pox outbreak, targets sex workers

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health authorities in Kyotera district are grappling with the spread of Monkey Pox, which is reportedly exacerbated by the activities of commercial sex workers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and low energy.

Joseph Giriman, the District Surveillance Focal Person, noted that the disease is predominantly affecting commercial sex workers in the town councils of Kalisizo, Kyotera, Kakuuto, and Mutukula. He further attributed the rapid spread of the disease to a lack of awareness and regular sensitization campaigns, with many still believing it was caused by witchcraft.

“This disease spreads quickly through sexual contact, and commercial sex workers make up the majority of patients we have admitted at Kalisizo hospital,” he warned. Giriman explained that due to limited resources, they are facing challenges tracking Mpox cases in remote communities like Kasensero and Nangoma.

The district has recorded two deaths and 14 admissions so far. These include a toddler who died at Kalisizo Hospital and a female mobile money agent who passed away in a shrine where she had sought treatment, believing the disease to be caused by witchcraft.

Dr. Emmanuel Ssekyeru, the Kalisizo Hospital Medical Superintendent, mentioned that the lack of an isolation center for patients is significantly hindering their efforts to contain the disease. He noted that the hospital is managing patients in a single room with only two beds.

“This is way below the capacity we need to admit the growing number of patients,” Ssekyeru added. Given the accommodation challenge, he explained that patients are often discharged and placed on home-based care. He also pointed out that the disease spreads to the private parts of patients, with women being the most affected.

The health authorities have appealed to the government to intervene by providing necessary resources, including a fully-fledged isolation center to accommodate the growing number of patients. As a border district, Kyotera faces additional challenges as commercial sex workers frequently operate across the Uganda-Tanzania border, complicating efforts to control the spread of Mpox.

Apollo Mugume, the Kyotera Resident District Commander, advised lodge owners, school administrators, and managers of other public places at the border and in the district to be vigilant and strictly adhere to safety protocols. In response to the outbreak, schools have installed hand-washing facilities, similar to the measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, to help prevent the spread of Mpox.

So far, the Greater Masaka region has recorded 105 cases of Mpox, with only three confirmed deaths. According to the WHO’s Mpox Situation Update, Uganda has recorded 2,896 confirmed cases of Mpox and 19 deaths.

***

URN