EBOLA: Thailand imposes 21-day quarantine on arrivals from DRC, Uganda

BANGKOK | Xinhua | Thailand has tightened its defenses against Ebola, imposing a mandatory 21-day quarantine for all travelers arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the Ministry of Public Health said on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, travelers from or transiting through the two African countries who show no symptoms will be confined to a designated quarantine facility for a minimum of 21 days, said Somruk Jungsaman, permanent secretary of the ministry.

Those displaying symptoms consistent with Ebola virus disease will be isolated in a designated state hospital for at least the same period, Somruk said in a statement.

All such arrivals will be channeled through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the only port of entry authorized for travelers from the affected zones, he noted, adding that Thai authorities will cover the cost of quarantine and isolation for the first 72 hours.

The measures follow the World Health Organization’s recent declaration of the Ebola outbreak strain as a public health emergency of international concern. ■