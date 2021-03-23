Kyotera missing persons return home

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighteen people who had gone missing in Kyotera district have returned after spending at least two months in detention.

The victims include John Kiwanuka, Vincent Muwonge Lubega, Javiira Luyobya, Shafick Nyombi, Andrew Kankinda, Emmanuel Ngobya, Ronald Muwonge, Faruok Mukapa, Mahad Mukasa, Barak Kyaze and Ronald Kawuki. The others are Fahad Kasinga, Sulait Kyambadde, Ivan Kawenja, Emmanuel Ssegirinya, Frank Lusembo and Derrick Ssebugenye.

They went missing on January 8 after they were picked from their homes by unidentified persons suspected to be from government security agencies.

Partick Kintu Kisekulo, the LCV Chairperson for Kyotera district says the victims were last night dropped in different trading centres by people driving in security vehicles commonly known as Toyota drones. He says the return of the suspects have relived the situation, indicating their relatives were afraid that they could be dead after they did not appear on the list of suspects in security detention facilities.

Kisekulo however reveals that one of the suspects is not in good health condition and is currently admitted to a local health facility where he is receiving treatment.

Darausi Kibuuka, the LCI Chairperson for Kisamula village in Kasaali town council indicates that they are excited that the suspects have returned physically unhurt, saying that they will follow up on other issues after they settle in.

He reveals that six of the seven suspects that had gone missing from his villages have returned, saying that they are optimistic that the remaining persons could be somewhere within the area.

Kibuuka says that they have also not yet listened to their ordeal because some of them are still in shock and their relatives have also not given the space to narrate their ordeals.

On Monday, Masaka High Court started hearing an application of writ of Habeas Corpus that was filled by National Unity Platform-NUP lawyers in Masaka on behalf of the aggrieved relatives, to demand that government security agencies produce them without fail.

URN