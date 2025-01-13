Kyegegwa OC Prisons dies in road crash

Monday , January 13 2025
The Independent January 13, 2025

Kyegegwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kyegegwa District is investigating a road accident in which Amos Alinaitwe the Kyegegwa OC Prisons died.

Vincent Twesige the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson in a statement on Monday said  that on Saturday at around 8 PM at Kibuye along the Fort Portal Kyegegwa highway, Alinaitwe who was a passenger  motorcycle registration number UFQ 162B,  was knocked dead by a speeding bus.

The motorcycle lost control and veered off the road and crushed in a steep valley. Alinaitwe died on the spot.

Ivan Mwijukyi who was riding the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Kyegegwa General Hospital for medical attention.

