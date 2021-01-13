Kyanamukaka healthc IV operates without anesthetist

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyanamukaka health center IV in Masaka district is struggling to conduct surgeries due to the absence of an anesthetist.

Dr. Joseph Katungi, the in Charge of Kyanamukaka health center IV, says although they have a doctor that can conduct surgeries, they lack of an anesthetist, a medical specialist who administers anesthetics to help control pain during surgery.

He says that they are always inconvenienced whenever they get a patient in need of surgery because they have to hire an anesthetist from Kiyumba health center, which is costly.

Dr. Katungi blames the absence of an anesthetist to limited staffing levels at the health unit. The health center, which is supposed to have 57 staff, is short by over 20 health workers.

Jeremiah Mulamba, a nursing officer at Kyanamukaka health center, says that although the health center IV is located next to a hospital they lack key services.

He however, says the acquisition of a new ambulance donated by the Health Ministry will support the referral of patients to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Records at Kyanamukaka health center IV indicate that the facility receives between 120-150 patients in the outpatient department each day. It has a 20 bed capacity and pediatric ward.

Suna Baziriyo, a resident of Mikomago, says that they are inconvenienced whenever they need surgeries because they are often referred to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

He says that he lost his colleague on the way to Masaka hospital that required an emergency operation following an accident.

URN