Kyambogo University to invest in student hostels

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyambogo University is planning to enter into Public Private Partnership (PPP) to construct students’ hostels.

Appearing before the Parliament’s Education Committee chaired by Pallisa County MP Jacob Opolot, the University Secretary Charles Okello said that the University Council had approved a Resource Mobilization and Investment Policy under which they are to among others invest in hostels.

He said that the move will in the future address the security of students as well as bring income to the University.

Okello was appearing before the committee together with Kyambogo University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Fabian Nabugomu, and others. They appeared to present the Institute’s budget framework paper for the next financial year 2019/2020.

Earlier, the Lira Woman Member of Parliament Joy Atim Ongom had asked the University officials if they have plans to provide adequate security to students staying in hostels.

In his response, Okello said that besides the hostels being insecure, most of them are also in poor conditions.

He noted that the University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KCCA to inspecting the hostels before being occupied by the students.

URN