Kyagulanyi rallies Tooro to vote for NUP

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The National Unity Platform- NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has rallied the people of Tooro to participate in next year’s general elections and vote out President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM party.

While addressing his supporters and party leaders in Fort Portal Tourism City at Kagote SDA Hall, on Thursday, Kyagulanyi accused the NRM government of relying on a divide-and-rule leadership approach.

Kyagulanyi said the current generation must work to eliminate hate, noting that it will be the only way they will be different from the people they are contesting against.

“The most important thing is national unity. We are living in a very divided country, and this works best for Museveni because he loves divide and rule,” he said.

The NUP president called on party leaders to sensitize people to appreciate the party’s agenda towards delivering a better Uganda, asking the population to get much interested in national matters.

Kyagulanyi noted that the party has been portrayed as violent, and it’s upon the leaders to defend the party, asking them to correct those who could go astray.

“Be confident, don’t look at Kyagulanyi and think he is different; no, you are as good as him or even better. Believe in yourself, build that confidence, and offer leadership,” he said.

“If you don’t define yourself, someone else will define you. Let people know what we are about…” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi said he is convinced that his party will win the next general election.

“I am convinced, and we are convinced 100% that we are going to win. We now have support everywhere. The Bible talks about miracles, but in this generation we must know that miracles are prepared for. If you don’t prepare, you don’t get what you want,” Kyagulanyi said.

He said the current mistreatment of Ugandans, notably of the opposition, must be answered by a defiant vote asking leaders to encourage people not to give up on the elections. He asked leaders to mobilize the masses to go for leadership.

“Mobilise the people; that election morning let people get on line and they win through their vote. Tell them not to give up on the election; let us prepare to go to that election massively…” Kyagulanyi noted.

Kyagulanyi also decried the deteriorating state of healthcare services, mismanagement of public funds and blamed corrupt leadership for the suffering of ordinary Ugandans.

He also decried the poor condition of the Fort Portal–Kampala road, describing it as a major barrier to economic development in the region. “This road is a lifeline for trade and travel to the tourism region, yet it is in a deplorable state. The government must act,” he said.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya urged Ugandans to play an active role in demanding transparency and accountability from their leaders.

He called on citizens to reject politicians linked to corruption scandals and instead support leaders committed to ethical governance.

Innocent B. Natukunda Rutekanga, NUP Coordinator for Tooro subregion, hailed the visit.

“Kyagulanyi’s visit is a powerful reminder of his deep love and commitment to the people of Tooro. He came not as a distant leader, but as one of us — listening, encouraging, and standing in solidarity with our struggles and our dreams. The overwhelming love and support you showed him reflect the spirit and strength of our region,” said Natukunda.

He added that, “Let me assure you: Tooro will not be left behind. In the next government led by President Kyagulanyi, our people will reap big. With able, sound, and dedicated NUP representatives across the region and subregion, we will finally see the inclusive development and justice we deserve.”