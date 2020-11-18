Kyagulanyi detained at Nalufenya police station

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi is in custody at Nalufenya police station in Jinja city. He was taken to Nalufenya police station shortly after his arrest from Luuka district headquarters where he was addressing a mini-campaign rally.

He was picked up by a team of police officers led by Frank Mwesigwa, the Zonal Commander overseeing elections in Busoga and Bukedi regions. According to the Electoral Commission campaign program, Kyagulanyi was meant to campaign in Luuka, Kamuli and Buyende districts.

Prior to his arrest, police used teargas to disperse thousands of Kyagulanyi’s supporters who had converged at the district headquarters. They also arrested two journalists, Ashiraf Kasirye from Ghetto TV and Samuel Balikowa who is attached to City FM for allegedly interfering with police duties.

Police officers were also seen battering journalists who were taking photos during Kyagulanyi’s arrest. Kyagulanyi’s supporters attempted to storm Nalufenya police station to protest his arrest only to be dispersed using teargas. Two unidentified NUP supporters were also arrested and detained at Nalufenya police station. Police have sealed off the old bridge and blocked traffic from passing near Nalufenya police station.

Moses Bigirwa, the Kamuli NUP coordinator told journalists that police are yet to reveal the reasons for arresting their candidate. Police are still tightlipped on the circumstances surrounding Kyagulanyi’s arrest.

*****

URN