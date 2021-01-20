Kyagulanyi deserves humane treatment by gov’t – Bishop Ochola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Kitgum Diocese Bishop, Rev Macleod Baker Ochola has appealed to the government to accord National Unity Platform-NUP party president Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine humane treatment as a Ugandan citizen.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Wednesday, Bishop Ochola said that the government does not have to mistreat Kyagulanyi because of his different political ideas.

His remarks come as the former presidential candidate completes a week under restrictions imposed on his movement by security agencies that have also blocked access to his home in Magere, Wakiso district. Kyagulanyi is held with his wife Barbra Itungo, who reportedly has an 18-months-old baby in her company.

The army and police have maintained heavy deployment around his home since Thursday last week. The two security agencies said they will maintain the presence of their personnel at the home of the opposition politician to prevent incitement of riots.

The army spokesperson, Brig. Flavia Byekwaso and her police counterpart, Fred Enanga yesterday said they had intelligence indicating that Kyagulanyi and other opposition politicians have plans of inciting youth to riot against the results of the presidential election.

But Bishop Ochola says denying Kyagulanyi his right to freely move amounts to an abuse of his rights and demands that the opposition politician is set free.

The prelate also condemned the high handed approach used by security forces in the country against civilians during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Kyagulanyi came second after President Museveni in the recently concluded presidential elections. Museveni won with 58.64 percent of the total 5,851,037 vote cast while Kyagulanyi got 34.83 percent (3,475,298) votes.

The musician turned politician however rejected results of the presidential elections announced by the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama alleging there was widespread vote-rigging.

*****

URN