Kyagulanyi cancels Gulu consultations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and leader of People Power political pressure group cancelled his scheduled trip for a consultative meeting on his presidential ambitions in Gulu citing persecution of his supporters.

Kyagulanyi had scheduled his second consultative meeting with his supporters from Acholi region in Gulu today. The ‘People Power’ activists had booked De Covenant, a hangout in Layibi division in Gulu Municipality to host the consultations.

Addressing journalists at his office in Kamwokya this afternoon, Kyagulanyi said they got briefed by their advance team that the venue where they have planned to hold the consultative meeting had been sealed off by police and that majority of his supporters were already facing intimidation.

He however, says they will proceed with their consultations in Lira district on Wednesday. Kyagulanyi says police blocked their Gulu meeting on grounds that the venue was an open ground. According to Kyagulanyi, police conducted night raids where several documents and motorcycles belonging to his supporters were taken.

The Busiiro East MP, Medard Lubega Sseggona who is also the group lead lawyer, said police has been asking the organisers of Kyagulanyi’s consultative meeting to provide services, which should entirely be provided by the force.

Sseggona says police has since yesterday arrested several activists and lawyers. He cites Counsel, Shamim Malende who was reportedly arrested by police when she visited Kasangati police station to rescue their arrested colleagues. Joel Ssenyonyi, the group spokesperson is still in police custody, according to the legislator.

According to Sseggona, there is no specific number of people that a presidential hopeful like Kyagulanyi is required to consult . He says police shouldn’t target Kyagulanyi because he has many supporters.

Benjamin Katana, one of the People Power lawyers says when the group notified the Electoral Commission, they were cleared with guidance to notify the local authorities and police in areas they will hold consultative meetings.

Katana says the demand by Uganda Police to Kyagulanyi’s group to produce firefighting equipment, traffic guides and sniffer dogs are not only unreasonable but also a lame excuse. He argues that citizens have already contributed to these requirements, which are in police control.

The Kira Division Police Commander, Micheal Kasigire who appeared with anti-riot police at the venue where Kyagulanyi was holding a presser denied allegations leveled against the force. He says the group should prove their allegations if they are to be believed by the public.

In a statement issued on Monday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said Kyagulanyi continues to show blatant disregard of the law, specifically the procedures of the Public Order Management Act (POMA). Police says the requirements for Kyagulanyi to carry out his consultations were not fully met.

Kyagulanyi is expected to provide a traffic or assembly plan, public safety plan with ambulances and fire-fighting equipment, a demand he and his lawyers have rejected.

