Kyagulanyi arrested in protest against abductions, driven back to Magere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine was early today arrested, and thereafter driven back to his home on the outskirts of Kampala.

Together with several members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Kyagulanyi was walking to the City Square in a protest against the continued abduction, arrest and alleged killing of opposition supporters.

The former Presidential Candidate recently announced that he would lead peaceful demonstrations to challenge the abduction of NUP supporters, the trial of civilians in military courts, and the outcome of the January 14, presidential election, which gave incumbent Yoweri Museveni a win over 10 other presidential candidates.

Kyagulanyi said he won the election by 54.19 per cent ahead of the incumbent Yoweri Museveni. But figures released by the Electoral Commission show that Museveni, a candidate of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party, won the election with 58.38 per cent of the total votes cast and that Kyagulanyi polled 35.08 per cent.

It is on the basis of this that Kyagulanyi, also known by his stage name Bobi Wine, called on Ugandans to take to the streets to protest the outcome of the results, and what he calls the oppressive government of President Yoweri Museveni. “I call upon you to rise up peacefully, unarmed and demonstrate against a regime that has oppressed us,” he said.

This Afternoon, Kyagulanyi accompanied by Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya, spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Muhammad Ssegirinya, MP-elect of Kawempe North, and Derick Nyeko from Makindye East, among others, marched to the city centre in protest, prompting a fleet of boda-boda riders following them.

However, these were intercepted around the Mabirizi complex by anti-riot police and field force unit personnel and taken to the Central Police station. During the scuffle, the police were forced to use teargas and bullets to disperse the crowds. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that Kyagulanyi has been arrested with nine other people.

Kyagulanyi was thereafter, driven to his home in Magere.

