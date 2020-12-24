Kyagulanyi accuses Museveni and his brother Sodo over Mubende gold mines

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has declared that his campaign is now being run guerrilla style.

Kyagulanyi who drove for over 30km from Mubende town on a bad road to Kasambya where he addressed his supporters for only five minutes and continued to Mityana, said that it is President Yoweri Museveni who chased them out of the gold mines that are now llegedly occupied by his brother Godfrey Ainebyona commonly known as Sodo.

Kyagulanyi’s convoy was led by about ten police patrol vehicles which bombarded his supporters who had gathered in big numbers to welcome away with teargas canisters.

Kyagulanyi then resorted to addressing his supporters while driving through towns including Kalamba, Kyakatebe, Kiganda, Busuubizi and Myanzi, all located along Mubende-Mityana road. But the police did not miss even a single town without throwing several teargas canisters into the the wananchi.

Kyagulanyi further accused Museveni of directly and indirectly crippling talents of the youths whom he has impoverished abut he, Kyagulanyi, is giving hope for a bright future.

He has assured the people of Mubende and Mityana that with their vote in his favor to see a change in regime, Uganda will never be the same and everyone will appreciate his leadership.

Although he was scheduled to campaign in three districts of Mubende, Mityana and Butambala, by 4pm he had done only Mubende an Mityana.

He was mostly delayed by the police which blocked his convoy at several intervals holding him for more than 20 minutes and later releasing him without telling him a word.

Candidate Kyagulnayi is expected to campaign in his home district of Gomba tomorow thursday

********

URN