Kyabazinga celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga Kingdom is celebrating the first wedding anniversary of His Royal Highness Kyabazinga Gabula Nadiope IV and his wife, Inhebantu Mutesi Jovia. The royal wedding, which took place on November 18, 2023, has garnered widespread attention from leaders and citizens across the kingdom and beyond.

Leading the tributes was Joseph Muvawala, the Prime Minister (Katukiro) of Busoga Kingdom, who expressed admiration for the royal couple’s dedication to their marriage and their roles as leaders. In a post on X, Muvawala congratulated the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu Jovia, while expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of their wedding ceremony. He emphasized that their union symbolizes the strength of Busoga Kingdom’s cultural identity.

“Congratulations to Kyabazinga @KingNadiopeIV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi upon your first wedding anniversary. Many thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the marriage ceremony,” Mr. Muvawala shared. “Your marriage is an inspiration to us all, and your commitment to the kingdom is deeply valued.”

The 2nd Deputy Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Alhaji Osman Noor, also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the royal couple. He lauded the Kyabazinga’s leadership, highlighting the significant developmental strides made under his tenure, including fostering strategic partnerships with stakeholders and the government, which have driven notable growth and progress in the region.

Osman Noor remarked that the anniversary is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of Kyabazinga’s leadership and vision for Busoga’s prosperity. “The Kyabazinga and Inhebantu have shown great dedication to the development of our kingdom, and today we celebrate both their love and their shared vision for a better Busoga,” he said.

Jinja City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Gulume Balyaino also joined the celebrations, offering a thoughtful message to the royal couple. He wished them a happy anniversary and encouraged the Inhebantu to continue focusing on initiatives that empower the girl child. “I encourage Her Highness to invest in programs that benefit the girl child and create spaces for them to engage and grow. This will help foster long-term development in our community,” Balyaino said.

*****

URN