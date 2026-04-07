Kwar Adhola reshuffles cabinet, names lean team of 17

Tororo, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor has reduced the cabinet of the Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) from 39 to 17, with several ministers redesignated to hold other portfolios, including Senior Royal Advisors and Special Envoys to different places.
“His Royal Highness the Kwar Adhola has, in line with Article 28 of the Tieng Adhola Constitution as amended in 2023 reorganized the Cabinet in a major shakeup,” according to a press statement from TACI.
According to the press statement, the title of deputy prime minister, previously given to several ministers, was initially intended to create more influence and motivate those appointed to work better and harder. This notion, the statement added, has now been equally achieved, and therefore the new Cabinet shall have only the Prime Minister, four (4) deputy prime ministers and twelve (12) ministers.
The statement added that, “Initially, a big cabinet was necessary to sell, popularize and make the institution known in the broader part of Padhola. This notion is now fairly achieved; it has now become imperative that a leaner cabinet be set up to be more robust and work together with a cross-section of royal advisors, leaders of different walks of life, elders of Padhola and all the Nyikwayi Adhola to achieve the broader objectives of Tieng Adhola.”
The number of senior royal advisors has been increased to thirty-four (34) to help the institution keenly work towards ensuring that eminent sons and daughters offer guidance to those in mainstream leadership for improved efficiency.
In February this year, week-long celebrations were held to mark His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owor’s 100th birthday. The centennial birthday celebrations took place on Saturday, 28th February 2026, at Elgon View Field in Tororo Municipality, Tororo District, with the theme “Honouring a Century of Dedicated Service, Enduring Strength and Unwavering Community Spirit”.
Two years back, celebrations were held to mark the Silver Jubilee (25 years) of the coronation of Kwar Adhola.
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FULL LIST
🏛 PRIME MINISTER
1. Obbo Richard Josel
Office: Jago / Prime Minister
Portfolio: Rt. Hon. Jago / Prime Minister, Chief Executive Officer
🏛 DEPUTY PRIME MINISTERS
2. Jag Adrian Owor
Office: Rt. Hon. 1st Deputy Prime Minister
Portfolio: Minister of Co-operation with Government & NGOs
3. Mrs. Anna Rose Akongo Ndekezi
Office: Rt. Hon. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister
Portfolio: Minister for Inter-Religious Affairs
4. Eleazar Owor
Office: Rt. Hon. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister
Portfolio: Minister for Finance, Planning and Development
5. Amnon Ofwono Adeka
Office: Rt. Hon. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister
Portfolio: Minister for Lands & Dispute Resolution
🏛 MINISTERS
6. Oboth Silverster Paul Okumu
Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Secretary General, Secretary to Cabinet, Oversight and Supreme Assembly
7. Odongo Joseph
Minister for Palace Affairs; Coordinator between the Office of Kwar Adhola and Cabinet and Principal Private Secretary to Kwar Adhola
8. Mark Olweny Omalla
Minister for Jopadhola in the Diaspora and Intercultural Affairs
9. Oburu Ochienga Gastafas
Minister for Security, Protocol and Peace
10. Hannington Ofwono
Minister for Education
11. Mary Kevin Asinde
Minister for Gender, Children Affairs & the Vulnerable
12. Usher Wilson Owere
Minister for Coordination of Jopadhola Affairs in Entebbe, Wakiso, Kampala & Mukono and the Diaspora
13. David Asyep
Minister for Information, Guidance & Publicity and Liaison with Jopadhola in Busoga Kingdom/Higher Institutions of Learning
14. Moses Rek
Minister for Coordination with Jumukwenda and Population of the Jopadhola
15. Gabriel Ochola
Minister for Agriculture, Youth and Sports
16. John Stephen Oburo
Minister for the New Palace Site and Culture
17. Dr. Onyango Jagire
Minister for Health
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|No
|NAME
|OFFICE
|PORTFOLIO
|1
|HON. SHEM NOAH JATIKO OTHIENO
|Dean of Senior Royal Advisors
|The Dean of the Senior Royal Advisors
|2
|HON. VERONICA ASIMA ODOKI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|3
|HON. DR. JOA OKECH OJONY
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Health
|4
|HON. OKOTH THOMAS NYALULU
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Wealth Creation
|5
|REV. FR. RICHARD OWOR
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Religious matters
|6
|BISHOP ERIC OKOTH
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Religious matters
|7
|HON. TEZIRA JAMWA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|8
|HON. ROBINAH JASSA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Education, Ethics and Royal Regalia
|9
|Mrs. MARIA DESIRANTA OKECH
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|10
|HON. GRACE OBURU
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|11
|DR. NIMROD OKUNA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Agriculture
|12
|Ms. OLIVER AYO
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Higher Education
|13
|Mr. OWINO KASIMIRI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|14
|PROF. OCHWO AKANGA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Agriculture
|15
|PROF. CHARLES OLWENYI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Health
|16
|Ms. JANE F. ALOWO
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Education
|17
|HON. OWERE ODUMBI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Security
|18
|MR. OWOR JOHN OTONYA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|19
|MR. WILLIAM OBBO PEGELE
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|20
|HON. ODOI SILVER NDEJJO
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|21
|HON. SILVER MACHIKA OBBO LONDO
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on legal matters
|22
|HON. J. L. OWOR MISANGA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|23
|HON. MRS. VERONICA OPENDI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Education matters
|24
|HON. DR. ANTHONY OKECH
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Basic Education and Dhopadhola language Development
|25
|HON. FRANCIS OCHIENG
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Primary Education
|26
|HON. GABRIEL OBBO KATANDI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Dhopadhola Language Development
|27
|HON. ANTHONY OCHWO
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Environment
|28
|HON. IRENE JENKINS LANGA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Royal Regalia
|29
|HON. OCHIENG DAVID
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Finance, Planning and Investment
|30
|TEOPISTA NYADOI
|HON. MINISTER
|Senior Royal Advisors on Education Matters
|31
|HON. E. F. OKELLO OWOR
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|32
|HON. MRS. JUSTINE ODOI
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor and member steering committee establishment of AWUSTT
|33
|HON. ISAAC OWOR
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor
|34
|OWOR SILENDA
|Senior Royal Advisor
|Senior Royal Advisor on Culture
|No
|NAME
|OFFICE
|PORTOFOLIO
|1
|HON. AMB. RTD B. OLOWO FREERS
|Envoy to Buganda
|Special Envoy to Buganda Kingdom & Chairperson Steering Committee Development of Africa Women University of Science & Technology
|2
|HON. OKETCHO CHOMBO JOSEPHAT
|Envoy to Northern Uganda Kingdoms
|Special Envoy and Ambassador to Northern Uganda Kingdoms Lango, Acholi & Alur
|3
|HON. PROF. P.G. OKOTH
|Envoy to Kenya
|Special Envoy to Kenya and Senior Royal Advisor on Padhola History Publication
|4
|HON. OKUYE FELIX
|Envoy to Higher Educational Institutions
|Special Envoy to Higher Educational Institutions Kampala, Wakiso & Mukono
|5
|HON. AMB. DR. OKELLO SEBASTIAN WENGI
|Envoy to Southern Africa
|Special Envoy to Southern Africa
|6
|MAJOR RTD. ANGWELA JOSEPH
|Envoy to the UK
|Special Envoy to United Kingdom
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