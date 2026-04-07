Kwar Adhola reshuffles cabinet, names lean team of 17

Tororo, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor has reduced the cabinet of the Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) from 39 to 17, with several ministers redesignated to hold other portfolios, including Senior Royal Advisors and Special Envoys to different places.

“His Royal Highness the Kwar Adhola has, in line with Article 28 of the Tieng Adhola Constitution as amended in 2023 reorganized the Cabinet in a major shakeup,” according to a press statement from TACI.

According to the press statement, the title of deputy prime minister, previously given to several ministers, was initially intended to create more influence and motivate those appointed to work better and harder. This notion, the statement added, has now been equally achieved, and therefore the new Cabinet shall have only the Prime Minister, four (4) deputy prime ministers and twelve (12) ministers.

The statement added that, “Initially, a big cabinet was necessary to sell, popularize and make the institution known in the broader part of Padhola. This notion is now fairly achieved; it has now become imperative that a leaner cabinet be set up to be more robust and work together with a cross-section of royal advisors, leaders of different walks of life, elders of Padhola and all the Nyikwayi Adhola to achieve the broader objectives of Tieng Adhola.”

The number of senior royal advisors has been increased to thirty-four (34) to help the institution keenly work towards ensuring that eminent sons and daughters offer guidance to those in mainstream leadership for improved efficiency.

In February this year, week-long celebrations were held to mark His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owor’s 100th birthday. The centennial birthday celebrations took place on Saturday, 28th February 2026, at Elgon View Field in Tororo Municipality, Tororo District, with the theme “Honouring a Century of Dedicated Service, Enduring Strength and Unwavering Community Spirit”.

Two years back, celebrations were held to mark the Silver Jubilee (25 years) of the coronation of Kwar Adhola.

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FULL LIST

🏛 PRIME MINISTER

1. Obbo Richard Josel

Office: Jago / Prime Minister

Portfolio: Rt. Hon. Jago / Prime Minister, Chief Executive Officer

🏛 DEPUTY PRIME MINISTERS

2. Jag Adrian Owor

Office: Rt. Hon. 1st Deputy Prime Minister

Portfolio: Minister of Co-operation with Government & NGOs

3. Mrs. Anna Rose Akongo Ndekezi

Office: Rt. Hon. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister

Portfolio: Minister for Inter-Religious Affairs

4. Eleazar Owor

Office: Rt. Hon. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister

Portfolio: Minister for Finance, Planning and Development

5. Amnon Ofwono Adeka

Office: Rt. Hon. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister

Portfolio: Minister for Lands & Dispute Resolution

🏛 MINISTERS

6. Oboth Silverster Paul Okumu

Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Secretary General, Secretary to Cabinet, Oversight and Supreme Assembly

7. Odongo Joseph

Minister for Palace Affairs; Coordinator between the Office of Kwar Adhola and Cabinet and Principal Private Secretary to Kwar Adhola

8. Mark Olweny Omalla

Minister for Jopadhola in the Diaspora and Intercultural Affairs

9. Oburu Ochienga Gastafas

Minister for Security, Protocol and Peace

10. Hannington Ofwono

Minister for Education

11. Mary Kevin Asinde

Minister for Gender, Children Affairs & the Vulnerable

12. Usher Wilson Owere

Minister for Coordination of Jopadhola Affairs in Entebbe, Wakiso, Kampala & Mukono and the Diaspora

13. David Asyep

Minister for Information, Guidance & Publicity and Liaison with Jopadhola in Busoga Kingdom/Higher Institutions of Learning

14. Moses Rek

Minister for Coordination with Jumukwenda and Population of the Jopadhola

15. Gabriel Ochola

Minister for Agriculture, Youth and Sports

16. John Stephen Oburo

Minister for the New Palace Site and Culture

17. Dr. Onyango Jagire

Minister for Health

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No NAME OFFICE PORTFOLIO 1 HON. SHEM NOAH JATIKO OTHIENO Dean of Senior Royal Advisors The Dean of the Senior Royal Advisors 2 HON. VERONICA ASIMA ODOKI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 3 HON. DR. JOA OKECH OJONY Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Health 4 HON. OKOTH THOMAS NYALULU Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Wealth Creation 5 REV. FR. RICHARD OWOR Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Religious matters 6 BISHOP ERIC OKOTH Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Religious matters 7 HON. TEZIRA JAMWA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 8 HON. ROBINAH JASSA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Education, Ethics and Royal Regalia 9 Mrs. MARIA DESIRANTA OKECH Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 10 HON. GRACE OBURU Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 11 DR. NIMROD OKUNA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Agriculture 12 Ms. OLIVER AYO Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Higher Education 13 Mr. OWINO KASIMIRI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 14 PROF. OCHWO AKANGA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Agriculture 15 PROF. CHARLES OLWENYI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Health 16 Ms. JANE F. ALOWO Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Education 17 HON. OWERE ODUMBI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Security 18 MR. OWOR JOHN OTONYA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 19 MR. WILLIAM OBBO PEGELE Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 20 HON. ODOI SILVER NDEJJO Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 21 HON. SILVER MACHIKA OBBO LONDO Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on legal matters 22 HON. J. L. OWOR MISANGA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 23 HON. MRS. VERONICA OPENDI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Education matters 24 HON. DR. ANTHONY OKECH Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Basic Education and Dhopadhola language Development 25 HON. FRANCIS OCHIENG Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Primary Education 26 HON. GABRIEL OBBO KATANDI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Dhopadhola Language Development 27 HON. ANTHONY OCHWO Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Environment 28 HON. IRENE JENKINS LANGA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Royal Regalia 29 HON. OCHIENG DAVID Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Finance, Planning and Investment 30 TEOPISTA NYADOI HON. MINISTER Senior Royal Advisors on Education Matters 31 HON. E. F. OKELLO OWOR Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 32 HON. MRS. JUSTINE ODOI Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor and member steering committee establishment of AWUSTT 33 HON. ISAAC OWOR Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor 34 OWOR SILENDA Senior Royal Advisor Senior Royal Advisor on Culture

No NAME OFFICE PORTOFOLIO 1 HON. AMB. RTD B. OLOWO FREERS Envoy to Buganda Special Envoy to Buganda Kingdom & Chairperson Steering Committee Development of Africa Women University of Science & Technology 2 HON. OKETCHO CHOMBO JOSEPHAT Envoy to Northern Uganda Kingdoms Special Envoy and Ambassador to Northern Uganda Kingdoms Lango, Acholi & Alur 3 HON. PROF. P.G. OKOTH Envoy to Kenya Special Envoy to Kenya and Senior Royal Advisor on Padhola History Publication 4 HON. OKUYE FELIX Envoy to Higher Educational Institutions Special Envoy to Higher Educational Institutions Kampala, Wakiso & Mukono 5 HON. AMB. DR. OKELLO SEBASTIAN WENGI Envoy to Southern Africa Special Envoy to Southern Africa 6 MAJOR RTD. ANGWELA JOSEPH Envoy to the UK Special Envoy to United Kingdom

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