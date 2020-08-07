Kwania district receives UGX 1.7 Bn to upgrade two health centres

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kwania district has received 1.7 billion Shillings from the World Bank for the refurbishment and upgrade of two health center II’s to HCIII’s, under the Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Program for Results- IFTPR.

The beneficiary health centres include Akali HCII in the newly created Akali sub-county and Owiny HCII in Owiny parish Nambieso sub-county. The refurbishment of each health centre will cost 535 million Shillings. The funding is in addition to 1.2 billion Shillings that the district received early this year for upgrading Inomo HCII, Apire HCII and Chawente HCII.

Eng Denis Kiberu, the survey team leader says that the works will include the construction of modern maternity, general ward, staff quarters, theatre, a placenta pit and four stance pit latrines. The work is expected to last 10 months.

The Kwania District Health Officer, Dr Moses Ebong is optimistic that once the refurbishment of the health centres is completed, it will improve service delivery as well as reduce congestion at the active health facilities. He added that the services offered at the facilities are at the moment limited compared to the demand by patients who visit the facility.

“The upgrade of these health centres will reduce congestion at Aduku HCIV. Can you imagine now the facility receives over 900 patients in a month but has only two doctors? This is overwhelming and that is why the elevation of the two facilities will not only bring services closer to the local population but also reduce the workload,” he said.

Jonathan Okello, a resident of Apiidyang village in Agwa parish in Akali sub county believes the upgrade of the health facilities will save their women from the burden of trekking long distances in search of maternity services.

Similarly, Harriet Olomo, a mother of five and a resident of Owiny trading centre in Nambieso sub county welcomed the development saying it will save the lives of mothers and their newborn babies.

Kwania district chairperson Bazil Okello Onac has asked residents to be patient with the government regarding service delivery in their area. He assured them that the government is committed to fulfilling its pledge as far as infrastructural development is concerned.

Government plans to upgrade all HCIIs to HCIII nationwide to improve service delivery at local government level. The move is aimed at reducing maternal mortality and bring a comprehensive package of maternal and laboratory services closer to the people.

