Kumi Diocese chaos divides christians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two rival factions in Kumi Diocese have continued to overshadow the activities in the diocese after the failed consecration of the new Bishop.

Kumi Diocese carved out of Soroti Diocese in 2001 has been under the leadership of the founder Bishop Thomas Edison Irigei. Before his retirement, the church commenced activities of identifying Bishop Irigei’s successor.

Two names were sent to the House of Bishops. They include Rev. Simon Omoding, lecturer at Uganda Christian University, Mbale campus and Rev. Simon Ongangu, Kumi diocesan treasurer. But the House of Bishops dropped Rev. Omoding in August 2019 and asked for a second name.

On November 7th, 2019, the House of Bishops announced Rev. Charles Okunya Oode Bishop-elect for Kumi Diocese. However, Rev. Okunya’s election was revoked by the House of Bishops on February 5th, 2020 on grounds that the Bishop-elect had not attained the 65-year age bar.

The then Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntangali appointed retired bishop of Lango Diocese, Rt. Rev. Charles Odurkami as the caretaker of the diocese.

The decision of the House of Bishops divided the christians. Out of ten archdeacons in Kumi Diocese, Rev. Okunya controls six. They include Mukongor, Kolir, Kanyum, Bukedea, Malera and Mukura. These archdeacons have stopped remitting their finances to the diocese.

Odurkami has only four archdeacons that include Kumi, Kachumbala, Ongino and Ngora.

Both the caretaker bishop and some clergy have been attacked by Christians in the three districts that make up Kumi Diocese. They are Bukedea, Kumi and Ngora districts.

But to his followers, Okunya remains the Bishop of Kumi. They argue that peace can only return to the diocese after the province has consecrated Rev. Okunya.

David Omugul, the lay reader of Mukungoro-Oleicho says that Kumi Diocese has not progressed well since it was carved out of Soroti despite investments like schools and health facilities.

The retired archdeacon of Kanyum, Rev. Solomon Odeke says that while he was serving as an education coordinator in Kumi Diocese, Okunya through his friends championed development in Tisai island by establishing a model school and other programs in the area that had initially been side-lined.

George Stephen Okello, a Christian in Ngora Archdeaconary says Odurkami is friendly and can attract development through his friends to the diocese. He also notes that Odurkami is a focused and flexible man with a vision that can transform Kumi Diocese.

Some of his supporters admire Rev. Okunya for the calm nature in handling conflicts in Church and institutions. He is commended for settling management issues in Kumi Hospital- Ongino where the board had dismissed some staff.

Two weeks ago, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu visited Kumi Diocese and urged Christians to desist from violence and other unchristian behaviour in resolving leadership issues in the diocese. The archbishop said that the matter would only be resolved if calm returns to the diocese.

Emmanuel Ilukor, the Kumi Diocese Chancellor cites political influence in the conflicts of the diocese. He also says Rev. Okunya’s move to drag the church to court has tainted the image of the church, but asked Christians to give the court time to determine the matter.

Last year, Okunya sued the Church of Uganda seeking reinstatement.

URN