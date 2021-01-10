Kumi candidates disagree on the relocation of tally center

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates for the Kumi municipality MP seat have contested the relocation of the tally center from the District Council Hall to the District Registrar’s office located at Tank Ward, South division in Kumi municipality.

The relocation of the tally center was announced on Friday as the Electoral Commission delivered election materials to Kumi. The candidates and their agents who had gone to witness the delivery of the election materials were surprised when Betty Atim Owot, the district registrar told them that the center had been relocated.

Jackson Odong, an Independent candidate and Robert Ocen, the FDC flag bearer for Kumi Municipality MP noted that unlike the District Council Hall which is spacious, the new tally center is small and agents and other people could be barred from witnessing vote-counting in Kumi in the guise observing SOPs for Covid-19.

But Betty Atim Owot, the district registrar said that the decision to relocate the office was guided by the National Information Technology Authority-NITA that are undertaking the installation of wireless internet to transmit results to the national tally center in Kampala.

She said that access to the tally center will be restricted to only two agents per candidate, adding that the rest of the people will be seated outside.

