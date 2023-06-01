Kukkiwon Taekwondo demo performance lights up Uganda-Korea anniversary

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration team together with Kumi University taekwondo team demonstrated the positive and vibrant diplomatic relations between Kore and Uganda at a function held on May 29-30 at the Victoria Hall at Serena Hotel.

Diplomats, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and NCS Chairman Ambrose Tasobya were in the audience as the Kukkiwon Demo team and Kumi University demonstrated several taekwondo techniques and styles that lit up the hall. The Kumi University Taekwondo Team is handled by Master David Hong.

South Korea, has been a developmental partner for Uganda for the last 60 years and with that they held a ceremony to share and demonstrate their culture to the Ugandan community at the same time spread and grow the sport of Taekwondo in Uganda. The sport has developed in very many parts of the country where the Korea community is helping in the development of the country as a whole.

Korea has also had several development programs and projects and grants they have offered the Ugandan Government in terms of Aid and development support.