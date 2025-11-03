Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW | Xinhua | There is no need to rapidly organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview released Sunday.

Peskov said that promptly preparing such a meeting is possible, but there is no need for it, TASS news agency reported.

“At this moment, what is needed is very meticulous work on the details of the (Ukraine) settlement problem,” Peskov added.

After a phone call with Putin on Oct. 16, Trump said that the two leaders would meet soon in Budapest, Hungary. On Oct. 22, Trump said he had canceled the planned meeting, saying that the meeting “just didn’t feel right to me,” and that “it didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get.”

Previously, Putin said that the meeting in Budapest had more likely been postponed than canceled, adding that it was the United States that initiated the summit.

On Oct. 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the future of personal contacts at the highest level will depend on the U.S. side. ■