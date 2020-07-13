Kotido on alert over suspected cholera outbreak

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 11 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Kotido district.

The Kotido District Health Officer, Dr. Serino Acar, says they have dispatched samples from the suspected cases to the Public Health Laboratory in Kampala for testing.

Dr. Acar says a Cholera Response Taskforce has been formed to oversee management and control of the disease.

He says the taskforce has in the meantime set up two treatment centers at Kanawat health centre III in West division and at Kotido health centre IV.

Six suspected cases are being managed at Kanawat health centre III while five are at Kotido health centre IV.

The first case involving a child from Kawawat who presented with signs and symptoms similar to those of cholera was reported late last week.

Cholera is an acute diarrhea infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholera. A person can get cholera by drinking water or eating food contaminated with the cholera bacterium.

The district leadership has embarked on sensitizing the masses to observe proper hygienic practices and always eat well-cooked food.

Peter Kaka Nangiro, the LC 3 chairperson of West Division in Kotido Municipality says that through the Division taskforce, they have started sensitizing the community on cholera risks.

In Moroto district, 465 people were treated for cholera during the recent outbreak. 2 people died at the facility while three others allegedly died in the community.

On Friday, the Cholera National Taskforce under the Division of Public Health Emergencies in the ministry of Health confirmed a spillover of the epidemic from Moroto to Lorengdwat in Nabilatuk district but said it has been contained.

However, there were no reported cases by the time of filing this story.

The Nabilatuk District Health Officer, Dr. Peter Lokwang, said health workers discharged the last case on Sunday.

A statement from the Health Ministry issued on Friday showed that procurement and shipping of oral cholera vaccines for hot spot districts is underway.

They include among others Kasese, Ntoronko, Namayingo, Obongi and Madi- Okolo districts.

URN