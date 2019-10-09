Kotido commits to achieving 100 percent measles, rubella vaccination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kotido district has committed to achieving 100 per cent immunization coverage for measles, Rubella and polio. The district is targeting to immunize an estimated 87, 419 children aged between 9 months and 14 years across five sub counties and four divisions.

The commitment was made during the 2nd district coordination meeting held at the district headquarters on Tuesday, ahead of the national immunization campaign against measles – Rubella and polio, scheduled to take place between October 16 and 20th, 2019.

The immunization due to take place in all health centres and 100 immunization posts across the district, is sponsored by the GAVI Initiative, through the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health. It comes at a backdrop of continued outbreaks of measles and Rubella over the last three days.

To ensure that the district attains its target in the drive, all partners in the district and other government agencies have been directed to give their fleet to the health department to support the immunization program. The directive was issued by the RDC Peter Logiro following concerns over how to reach the mobile populations such as child herdsmen in the kraals and remote areas.

But the target might be affected by a general shortage of health workers across the district. The district has about 200 health workers to serve more than 30 health units and 100 immunization posts.

However, Dr Acar has called on retired health workers and those in the private sector and third-year trainees to reinforce government health workers in the exercise.

Kotido Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Richard Wambi has encouraged the health workers to immunize targeted children regardless of any conditions such as physical boundaries.

