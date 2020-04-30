Kiyindi-Buvuma ferry grounded due to submerged docking pier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kiyindi-Buvuma ferry has failed to resume work because the docking pier was submerged by Lake Victoria.

The ferry returned to Buvuma district three days ago after completing emergency work at Owen falls dam that was affected by a floating island.

However, the ferry which plies the Mukono-Buvuma route has been grounded for the past three days because the docking pier was submerged by Lake Victoria due to the increased water levels.

Agnes Nabirye, the Buvuma Residential District Commissioner-RDC notes that it is now two weeks since the ferry stopped plying the Buikwe-Kiyindi route which is giving them hard time to transport essential goods including health equipment.

The Buvuma Member of Parliament, Robert Migadde is disappointed that government chose the only ferry that connects to the island district for the emergency work at Owen falls dam and is reluctant to improve their docking sites.

Fred Wandera, a businessman in Buvuma notes that their businesses are hit hard whenever the ferry is out of service. He asks government to explore other alternatives as they wait to work on the docking pier.

Allan Ssempebwa, the Public Relations Manager Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, says they are currently monitoring all water bodies where their vessels are deployed since the water levels have gone high.

“At the moment we are undertaking careful sailing and landing. We are also improving the existing landing sites to ensure they are above water levels like on Lake Kyoga where we have the Namasale-Zengebe crossing Amolatar to Nakasonola and for others we are identifying new areas for temporary landing sites,” Ssempebwa said.

*****

URN