Kivumbi lawyers seek independent probe into murder charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The legal team of Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala County Member of Parliament, has asked the court to order an independent investigation into the murder charges leveled against their client. Kivumbi’s lawyers, led by Medard Lubega Ssegona, requested that the court compel the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to conduct a professional and impartial probe into the cases preferred against him.

Kivumbi, who has been in detention since the end of the 2026 parliamentary election, appeared before Butambala Chief Magistrate Deogratias Ssejjemba for the mention of charges. Ssegona told the court that since Kivumbi’s arrest on January 23, he has not completed recording a statement, citing biases among the investigating officers at Butambala Police Station.

He told the court that Kivumbi did not record a statement of arrest due to apparent clashes in detail between him and the police investigating officers. According to Ssegona, Kivumbi insists that on the night of January 17, 2026, ten people were shot dead at his home in Butambala, but the police only mention seven, which raises serious suspicions about their intentions.

He therefore asked the court to issue orders compelling the DPP to carry out comprehensive investigations to enable justice to prevail. Ssegona also prayed that Kivumbi be granted unconditional release from prison, arguing that the state violated his fundamental human rights during and after the process of his arrest.

The Chief Magistrate noted that he has no mandate to order the DPP on how to conduct the investigations in the matter or to grant unconditional release for Kivumbi. He advised his lawyers to file such applications in the High Court, where capital offences are triable.Meanwhile, Ssegona raised serious concerns about the continued incarceration of some of Kivumbi’s co-accused, many of whom are students. He asked the court to take note that the students are still innocent and urged that they be granted bail to continue with their studies, especially since the police have failed to carry out a speedy investigation.

The magistrate remanded the accused to prison until March 10, when they will return to court to receive updates on investigations into their case files. Kivumbi was arrested in connection with the deaths of at least seven people, the attack on Kibibi Police Station, the Butambala Electoral Commission tally center, and the destruction of vehicles, among other offenses allegedly committed during the tallying and declaration of the 2026 presidential and parliamentary election results.

He was arrested along with several agents, who are also facing charges before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court. The prosecution alleges that between January 11 and 17, 2026, Kivumbi and others still at large carried out acts aimed at influencing or intimidating the government for political or economic purposes.

The state indicates that the alleged acts were prejudicial to national security and resulted in the deaths of seven people, including Nagayi Sarah, Nabukenya Aisha, Nampereza Milly, Nakanjako Ruth, Basaliza Davis, Nsabu Abudu Nuru, and Miiro Shafic. Kivumbi is also the National Unity Platform deputy president for the Buganda region.

URN