Kitgum leaders appeal for relief food from gov’t

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Kitgum district have appealed to the government to consider extending donation of relief food items.

The government embarked on relief food donation to vulnerable communities affected by the lockdown. The food distribution was however restricted to the people in areas of Kampala and Wakiso.

Kitgum LCV Chairperson Jackson Omona says challenges of food shortage is not only limited to Kampala and Wakiso where the government is currently focusing but vast across the country.

He notes that in Kitgum district, in particular, the current situation has hit hard many vulnerable people citing child-headed families, elderly persons, those who earn daily income and disable persons who are approaching them daily for food.

Omona says there is need for government to review its guidelines on food distribution in the country by not only targeting a specific area but those who are vulnerable and have been greatly affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Omona who was speaking at the side-line of food donation to sub-county leaders and religious leaders in Kitgum municipality on Monday, however, advised locals to sparingly use the available food citing that it is uncertain when the government will respond to them.

At least 10,000 tonnes of posho worth shillings 30 million was handed to the district COVID-19 taskforce chairperson meant to be distributed to various vulnerable members of the communities in the district.

Henry Okello Oryem, the Foreign Affairs Minister also Chua East MP, says he has already informed the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru to help locals in the district with food.

Last week, more than 30 barmaids stormed the office of the Resident District Commissioner William Komakech demanding for food citing they were unable to fend for themselves after a month of staying at home.

*******

URN