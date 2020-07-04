Kitgum district COVID-19 taskforce protests delayed release of test results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitgum district COVID-19 taskforce is protesting the delayed issuance and missing test results from samples taken from some suspected cases and their contacts.

The LC V chairperson, Jackson Omona who co-chairs the district COVID-19 taskforce says despite adhering to the stipulated standard operating procedures on timely submission of samples taken from suspects, they are dismayed over the delayed release of results from the center.

He explains that since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country in March this year, the district has so far taken 161 samples from suspects and their contacts for testing but they have only received results from 135 samples.

Omona says the taskforce has resolved to write a protest letter to the Health Minister for intervention saying the delayed release of COVID-19 test samples is frustrating their fight against the pandemic.

The Kitgum District Health Officer Dr. Alex Olwedo, says they are yet to receive results from 26 samples submitted to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

According to Dr. Olwedo, 9 out of the 26 pending test results were from samples submitted between May 5th and 9th this year while the 17 were taken from primary contacts of a positive case that was confirmed last week.

The 17 primary contacts which are currently under self and institutional quarantine have become restless and are pushing to be released.

Dr. Olwedo says they have been advised to trace the suspects who were discharged a month ago after completing their 14 day mandatory period in quarantine.

