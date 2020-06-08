Kitgum COVID-19 task-force receives PPE worth UGX 87.5 million

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum district Covid-19 taskforce has received assortment of Personal Protective Equipment- PPE worth Shillings 87.5 million. The PPE was donated by UNFPA under the Women, Adolescents and Youth Rights and Empowerment-WAY program with support from the Danish Embassy.

The PPE comprise surgical masks, N95 respirators, examination and surgical gloves, heavy duty aprons, bio-hazard bags, protective gaggles, hand sanitizers and liquid soap. Dr. Simon Omeke, the UNFPA Programme Coordinator says the donation is meant to support health workers in hospitals and health centers to strengthen the fight against Covid-19.

Dr. Omeke says the support is geared towards helping the health workers in government hospitals, health center IV’s, III’s and center IIs.

The PPEs are part of a larger consignment UNFPA donated to support health workers in Acholi and West Nile amounting to Shillings 807million. Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech says the donation is timely and will help ease the work of front line health workers in the district.

Komakech also pledged that the donation will be put to good use. Kitgum district LCV chairperson Jackson Omona a lot of pressure is piling on the general hospital from other neighboring districts which has increased demand for Personal Protective equipment.

Kitgum district has already registered one case of Covid-19. The patient from Pandwong cell in Kitgum Municipality was evacuated to Gulu treatment center.

URN