Kisoro local leaders, security clash over use of whips to enforce Covid19 lockdown

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a dispute between local leaders and security officials in Kisoro district over the use of whips to enforce the Covid19 lock down.

The disagreement started on Tuesday after soldiers stormed Kisoro and started whipping residents while ordering them to return to their homes. The operation didn’t spare Rev. Jonasi Niyonzima, the Vicar of Seseme Cathedral who was whipped around midday while riding a motorcycle.

He petitioned the office of Kisoro Resident District Commissioner protesting the brutal enforcement of the Covid19 lockdown. The use of the brutal force by the soldiers has infuriated local leaders led by the Kisoro led by the District LC V Chairperson, Abel Bizimana.

He accuses the soldiers of whipping people indiscriminately including expectant mothers and children. He says the use of brutal force is uncalled for since people have a right to walk to town for shopping. Amos Hakizimana, the Kisoro District Speaker, says the use of brutal force contravenes the directives by President, Yoweri Museveni against brutalising residents.

In his last Covid19 nationwide address, Museveni cautioned security against beating people and instead advised that errant people be arrested and prosecuted in courts of law. James Agaba, the Southern division LC V Councilor, says the soldiers would have asked people peacefully to leave the streets instead of using excessive force.

Lt. Col. Nelson Bataringaya, the Commander of the UPDF 35th Battalion in Kisoro district, says they were forced to whip residents after ignoring numerous warnings to stay home and observe social distancing to avoid the spread of Covid19.

Bataringaya says that the canes were not meant to kill or harm residents but were meant to make them listen to orders. He was supported by Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Captain Peter Mugisha, who castigated local leaders for trying to politicize the implementation of Covid19 preventive measures.

Mugisha accuses the local leaders for advising residents to use available space in the municipality to conduct business after the markets were closed for failure to implement Covid19 preventive measures. He however, says the beating was not intended but security was provoked to act that way.

Security has been at logger heads with residents since president, Museveni announced the nationwide Covid19 lockdown and curfew. On Easter Sunday, residents pelted soldiers on patrol aboard a UPDF pickup registration number DO2DF 103 and smashed its windscreen. One of the soldiers on the truck sustained injuries on the head.

URN