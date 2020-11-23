Kisoro accident claims two, injures four

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have died while four others are critically injured in a motor accident along Kabale-Kiroto road in Kisoro district. The accident occurred on Monday morning at around 09:00 am at Kagano primary school in Kanaba sub-county, Kisoro district.

Assistant Superintendent of Police William Tumuheirwe, Kisoro district police officer-in-charge of traffic says that the incident occurred when an ISUZU ELF lorry registration number UBB 63V failed to negotiate the sharp corner at Kagano primary school in Kanaba hills.

Tumuheirwe says that the lorry carrying goods that include timer, Irish potatoes and at the same time passengers on top was heading to Kisoro Monday market in Kisoro town from Nyanamo in Bukimbiri sub-County, Kisoro district via Karengere in Muko sub-county, Rubanda district.

The officer says that after it failed to negotiate a sharp corner, it rolled down but was stopped by palm trees from rolling further down into the swamp. Tumuheirwe explains that one female died on the spot while another died while being rushed to Kisoro hospital. He also says that six other passengers have been rushed to Kisoro hospital but in critical condition.

According Tumuheirwe, the yet to be identified driver of the lorryran away. He identified two of the casualties as Generous Kyomuhendo, and Margret Bureria residents of Karengyere in Muko sub-county,Rubanda district but said identities of both the deceased are not yet available.

Silver Ndaruhise, one of the survivors from Bukimbiri in Nyanamo town council says that as they were moving, the driver cried that the brakes of the vehicle have malfunctioned. Ndaruhuse says that the driver cried to the turn boy to jump off and put a barricade to reduce speed. Ndaruhuse, however, says that as the turn boy tried to jump off, the vehicle hit roadside guardrails and rolled down.

He says that it is when he also jumped off but in the process he sustained head and nose injuries. He adds that they were about 11 passengers sitting on top of the goods on the lorry.

Kagano in Kanaba sub-county, Kisoro district is an accident- prone spot due to its steepness. Last month, three members of the same family sustained serious injuries here. They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin registration number UAK 705X heading to Kisoro when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down the hill.

In the same month, Hillary Namanya, the Programs Manager of Rukundo International, a Local Non-Government Organization in Kabale and his wife, Barbra Natukunda died after their vehicle, a Toyota Mark II registration number UAG 044 M failed to negotiate the corner and swerved off the road before rolling several times.

Last year, a lorry Isuzu Elf Registration Number UAW 739M, that was carrying traders failed to negotiate the corner and hit the guard rails on the road.

