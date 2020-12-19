Kirunda Kivejinja is dead at 85

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Second Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja is dead, family sources have confirmed.

Kivejinja is one of the longest serving ministers in government, and was one of the founders of President Yoweri Museveni’s Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) that contested the 1980 elections.

Kivejinja, had been admitted at Mulago’s ICU, reportedly struggling with COVID19. If confirmed, he would be the second MP to pass away in two days.

“We have learnt with deep sadness the passing on of our elder, friend and comrade, 2nd Deputy PM Alhajji Ali Kirunda Kivejinja,” Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said on learning of the news.

“His passing is a huge loss to the country of a great Pan Africanist and repository of our history and journey of social, political and economic transformation.”

Our elder brother Hon. Kirunda Kivejinja is no more. R.I.P. https://t.co/giXXlfHsLO — Conrad Nkutu (@conradnkutu2) December 19, 2020