Kirumira murder suspects committed to high court for trail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso Grade One Magistrate, Noah Ssajabi has committed Abubaker Kalungi and Hamuza Mwebe to High Court for trial for the alleged murder of Muhammad Kirumira.

The former Buyende District Commander was gunned down on September 8th, 2018 together with his female friend, Resty Nalinya by gunmen riding on motorcycles.

The two were seated in Kirumira’s vehicle along Bulenga town along Mityana road when they were gunned.

As a result, police picked up Abubaker Kalungi and Hamuza Mwebe in connection to the incident and arraigned them before Wakiso Grade One Magistrate’s court.

This morning, State prosecutor, Ramurah Ddamba told court that investigations into the matter were complete and that she had instructions from the Directorate of Public Prosecution-DPP to send the duo to high court for trial.

Ddamba told court that there is overwhelming evidence implicating the duo and others still at large were involved in the murder that was orchestrated by former Alliance Democratic Force-ADF rebels under the leadership of the late Abdul Kateregga.

Kateregga was killed in November last year during a security raid on his home in Namungoona. Both Abubaker Kalungi and Hamuza Mwebe are former ADF combatants who were granted asylum.

According to the evidence before court, Kalungi was tracked down by investigators after the murder.

He recorded a statement and an extra judicial statement explaining how the murder was planned and executed.

He reportedly revealed his involvement in the commission of the offence together with his co-accused.

While appearing before court with tears rolling down his cheeks, Kalungi tried to tell court that he was forced to confess to the crime following days of torture by state operatives.

Ssajabi advised Kalungi to remain silent, saying his court lacks jurisdiction to hear his complaint.

“Keep your words Mr. Kalungi. Time is soon coming and you tell them to the high court where you will appear for trial,” Ssajabi said.

Prison warders tried to calm down Kalungi who couldn’t hold his tears.

Prosecution told court that they intend to tender in evidence placing the suspects at the scene of crime and other exhibits including records of calls made before, during and the after murder, scene of crime report and the extrajudicial statement of one of the accused, among others.

Ssajabi sent the suspects to Kigo prisons pending their trial in high court.

