Kiplimo weathers the Bathurst storm to claim World Cross Country title

Uganda wins 4 bronze medals, third in the world rankings

🔵 Uganda results summary 🇺🇬 🏃

✳ Senior Mens Result (TEAM bronze medal 🥉)

1. Jacob Kiplimo 🇺🇬 🥇 29:17

2. Aregawi 🇪🇹 🥈 29:26

3. Joshua Cheptegei 🇺🇬 🥉 29:37

R KIBET 🇺🇬 15th 30:40

M KIPROTICH 🇺🇬 18th 30:56

S KIBET 🇺🇬 30th 31:12

I KIBET 🇺🇬 24th 31:34

✳ Senior women (TEAM bronze medal 🥉)

Prisca Chesang 🇺🇬 8th

S Chesang 🇺🇬 11th

D Chesang 🇺🇬 12th

A Chelangat 🇺🇬 14th

Rispa Cherop 🇺🇬 17th

M Chelangat 🇺🇬 33th

✳ U20 Men ( Uganda had only 3 runners)

Dan Kibet 🇺🇬 4th

Ken Kiprop 🇺🇬 6th

Hosea Chemutai 🇺🇬 11th

✳ U20 Women

Bentalin Yeko 🇺🇬 14th

Charity Cherop 🇺🇬 15th

Felister Chekwemoi 🇺🇬16th

Peace Chebet 🇺🇬 30th

Risper Cherop 🇺🇬 37th

✳ Mixed Relay Result

1. Kenya 🥇

2. Ethiopia 🥈

3. Australia 🥉

Uganda 🇺🇬 9th

Bathurst, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Jacob Kiplimo graduated from junior to senior World Cross Country Champion in style Saturday, despite a raging rain-storm that threatened the event in Bathurst, Australia.

The men’s senior race, the blue-ribbon event at the World Cross Country, was run 20 minutes early as Australia’s unpredicatable weather threatened to ruin the start of the 10km race.

The storm that started as the womens race concluded, seemed to have instead helped cool Kiplimo’s ‘engine’, as he strode to victory smiling, and even had time to wave to fans after shattering a world class field in the final 2 kilometers of the race.

The fastest man on earth over the 10,000 and 5,000m and defending champion Joshua Cheptegei, continued his recovery from injury by settling for bronze, that ensured team Uganda secured a medal as well.

This, together with a strong showing from the senior women, placed Uganda 3rd overall with 1 gold and three bonze medals.

Up to 453 elite runners from 48 teams including Uganda descended on Australia for the global event this weekend.

This is already being considered by experts as the toughest cross country event ever, and it showed when favourite Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia collapsed in exhaustion 20 minutes from the finish. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet grabbed the opportunity to win the gold.

It's official, the weather changed but Uganda's @jacobkiplimo2 won gold and @joshuacheptege1 still won a gold and the team won a bronze medal pic.twitter.com/Zn9WBEXclP — Norman Katende (@nkatende) February 18, 2023

RESULTS FROM 2023 WXC Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Kenya 6 2 2 10 2 Ethiopia 2 7 1 10 3 Uganda 1 0 3 4 4 🇺🇸 USA 0 0 2 2 5 🇦🇺 Australia 0 0 1 1 Totals (5 entries) 9 9 9 27

The junior men’s team of three was also impressive, and would have been good for a medal, but did not qualify as you need four runners to make the grade.

The Uganda junior men’s team was cut by half, after three athletes failed to secure visas to travel to Australia for the World Cross country championship.

Silas Rotich, Allan Kibet and Feb Chelogoi who were the 2nd, 4th and 5th best of the national junior team, were left behind at Entebbe on Monday night when the rest of the team flew out .

Sources at the Uganda Athletics Federation say visas were denied after the three failed to secure their parent’s IDs in time.

