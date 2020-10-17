Saturday , October 17 2020
Lato Milk
Covid-19 Image

Kiplimo beats Cheptegei to win World title

The Independent October 17, 2020

Kiplimo does it! PHOTO IAAF MEDIA

✳ Kiplimo 1st
✳ Cheptegei 4th

Individual Prizes
1. $30,000 (Sh111million)
2. $15,000
3. $10,000
4. $7,000

Team Prizes
1. $15,000
2. $12,000
3. $9,000
4. $7,500

Gdynia, Poland | THE INDEPENDENT | Nineteen-year-old Ugandan long distance sensation Jacob Kiplimo stunned a strong field to win the World Half Marathon race on his debut.

Kiplimo won in a championship record 58:49, with compatriot Joshua Cheptegei coming in fourth. Uganda took team Gold as well in the 21.1km competition.

Earlier, Ugandan women came in fourth, while the men’s team took bronze.

