Kiplimo beats Cheptegei to win World title

Individual Prizes

1. $30,000 (Sh111million)

2. $15,000

3. $10,000

4. $7,000

Team Prizes

1. $15,000

2. $12,000

3. $9,000

4. $7,500

Gdynia, Poland | THE INDEPENDENT | Nineteen-year-old Ugandan long distance sensation Jacob Kiplimo stunned a strong field to win the World Half Marathon race on his debut.

Kiplimo won in a championship record 58:49, with compatriot Joshua Cheptegei coming in fourth. Uganda took team Gold as well in the 21.1km competition.

Earlier, Ugandan women came in fourth, while the men’s team took bronze.

