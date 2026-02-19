King Charles’ brother Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

LONDON | Xinhua | Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Britain’s ex-prince and King Charles III’s younger brother, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday, British media outlets reported.

In a statement published by Thames Valley Police, officers said they had arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police said they are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, including those near the Sandringham Estate, where Mountbatten-Windsor is reported to be living. Multiple media outlets have identified the suspect as Mountbatten-Windsor.

The man remains in police custody, police said.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal and military titles last October and moved out of Royal Lodge. He has since been referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and relocated to “alternative private accommodation.”

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past association with the dead American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. ■