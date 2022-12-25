Kiira Motors plant ready to roll out vehicles in 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Monica Musenero last week announced that starting June 2023, Kiira Motors buses will be manufactured at the Jinja-based vehicle manufacturing plant.

Musenero, who visited the plant to inspect the progress of the project at Jinja industrial and business Park, revealed that phase one of the establishment stands at 99%.

The first phase of the facility has seen the establishment of an assembly shop, a warehouse, in-plant circulation roads, site drainage and utility distribution which have cost government more than shillings 300 billion and is near completion.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) business arm, the National Enterprise Corporation is responsible for the construction and is supervised by Makerere University consultants.

According to Dr Musenero, by June 2023 the plant will be ready to start manufacturing vehicles. The plant should be able to produce 150,000 buses per year.

As part of the preparations ahead of June 2023, her Ministry in collaboration with experts from Kiira Motors Corporation has started identifying and training local innovators, especially those who lack skills and resources.