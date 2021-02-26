Kiira EV inspires students to embrace homegrown tech solutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Engineers attached to Kiira Motors Cooperation have asked school-going children to embrace homegrown technologies for sustainable job creation.

Kiira motors cooperation is the first automotive factory in the country which is currently constructing a manufacturing plant on an 100-acre piece of land in Mutai village, Jinja district. The company is expected to manufacture solar-powered, electric and fuel supported vehicles.

The engineers are making trips to different learning institutions aboard their newly assembled “Kayoola bus,” with an aim of inspiring students to embrace the value of science education which can enable them to invent enterprises that will reduce the unemployment burden within the country.

While interfacing with science students at Horizon International School in Jinja city on Thursday, the director of Marketing at Kiira Motors Allan Muhumuza said that they have designed a school outreach program aiming at inspiring students to adopt hands-on skills which are more self-sustaining compared to the limited white-collar jobs.

Muhumuza argues that this drive is also aimed at challenging young people to use the available materials to explore their potential in the creative industry.

Muhumuza adds that the automotive industry has presented new opportunities for future generations and direct career guidance oriented interfaces can help them to tap into such seemingly unexplored ventures to triumph over their colleagues in the highly competitive job market.

Gracious Tumusiime, a student says that such outreaches create confidence amongst learners to understand that it is possible for them to manufacture reputable products within the country. “…with such exposure, I believe that we have the capacity to exploit the available technologies and invent more environmentally friendly products which are less harmful to the communities,” he says.

Meanwhile, the principal of Horizon school Lokman Cinar says that it is vital for school going children to understand the relevance of environmental conservation through direct exposure to green energy projects at a young age as they carry the responsibility of minimizing pollutant substances from the environment in the future.

Amiina Mutesi, the Jinja Principal Education Officer says that the city suburbs are surrounded by factories but due to lack of career guidance, most graduates have failed to get employment because most of them lack the necessary career guidance to help them tap into the available employment opportunities.

******

URN