Kibanzanga petitions IGG to investigate election petition costs levied against him

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christopher Kibanzanga, the former Bughendera County legislator in Bundibugyo district has petitioned the Inspector General of Government-IGG to investigate the manner in which the high court awarded his political rival a whopping Shillings 300 million in legal costs. Kibanzanga petitioned the high court last year to nullify the victory of Acrobert Kiiza, as Bughendera County member of parliament for alleged electoral malpractice.

However, the court threw out the petition on grounds that Kibanzanga had failed to produce sufficient evidence to back his claims and awarded Kiiza costs for the suit. Kiiza’s legal team submitted a bill of Shillings 300M, which was approved by the court.

Kibanzanga has protested the costs and petitioned the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya citing collusion between the Electoral Commission and lawyers of his rival. The letter is copied to the NRM National Chairperson President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, EC and others. He wants the IGG to investigate the process through which the Electoral Commission hired private lawyers to represent it in determining the costs of the suit.

He pointed out that Kiiza’s lawyers, Enoch Wahinda and Kasuka Godfrey represented the EC in determining the costs of the suit. “This is clearly a case of collusion between a government body and private individuals to steal from me,” reads part of the letter.

In an interview with URN, Kibanzanga said the cost hearing case was determined in his absence and that of his lawyers after several adjournments. The former minister says that electoral petitions are not matters for making money.

Kibanzanga maintains that his election loss and such judgments are catalyzed by some NRM party members including big shots in the party and the army over what he believes are petty issues.

However, Kiiza insists that even the Shillings 300million is less than the costs he incurred in defending his victory.

*****

URN