Kibale county member ofpParliament Abigaba assaulted

Kibale , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kibale County Member of Parliament, Eng. Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe together with his wife Doreen Abigaba and their driver Steadet Ayebale have been assaulted by unknown persons.

The incident happened last night when the three traveling in a car went to Health center 111 to check on Mirembe’s agent Francis Tuhaise who had been hospitalised.

Tuhaise a resident of Kakinga ward Kabuga town council had earlier been stabbed with a sharp object on the chest by a group of goons. Abigaba who received bruises on his body is receiving treating at the same health facility.

Mirembe accuses his closest rival Eng. Musiime’s supporters of being responsible for these criminal acts. “These are supporters of my rival and I know some of them very well,” said Mirembe during a phone interview with Uganda Radio Netowrk – URN.

However Musiime has distanced himself and his supporters from the action. He says the incumbent is trying to tarnish his political image a head of the party primary elections today.

Three candidates are vying for Kibale County Parliament seat to hold the NRM flag. The three include; Eng. Curthbert Mirembe, James Birungi Ozoo and Eng. Prosper Musiime

Efforts to get a police comment were still futile by the time of filing the story.

********

URN