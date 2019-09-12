Key road linking Uganda to Kenya graded ahead of Kenyatta visit

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The local community in Moroto is celebrating the construction of the Moroto-Nakiloro road, which borders the Kenyan border in Rupa Sub County. The road has been in bad shape with potholes and broken bridges in Acholi- Inn and Nakabaat areas, according to residents.

Works on the road started on Monday to mainly clear the path for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to Visit Moroto this Thursday.

Kenyatta and his host Yoweri Museveni will be in Moroto to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cross border integrated programs for sustainable and socio-economic transformation of Karamoja, Turkana and Pokot communities.

The MoU is expected to reduce resource-based conflicts and improve the livelihoods of both pastoral communities of Karamoja, Turkana and West Pokot. The function is taking place at Naitakwae Grounds in Moroto.

Mariko Ingodi, a resident of Acholi-Inn says he was surprised to see graders on the road after various calls by residents to work on the road went unanswered. He told URN that while the graders have filled potholes, the bridges and culverts have not been fixed.

“The road is improving but the bridges and culverts are still down. I wish they could do real works; it would help us to connect easily”.

Oliver Loke, a resident in Rupa Sub County says the Presidents’ visit is a blessing to the residents. She explains that although they have been relieved from the potholes, the road needs to be improved further in order to ease transport in the area.

The road equipment is currently deployed along Moroto- Nakiloro Road, the main route connecting Moroto to Lokiriama in Turkana County in Kenya.

URN